The Warriors are still facing the risk of hosting their their home games on a foreign soil, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela has revealed.

The country received a temporary reprieve to use the National Sports Stadium as its home venue for international matches after CAF had banned all local stadiums for failing to meet the minimum standards.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Gwesela warned if no additional renovations are carried out at the Harare venue very soon, the national team could be forced to find an alternative ground ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers in June.

“As you are all aware, we have temporary homologation for National Sports Stadium in Harare, that is the only stadium provisionally authorised by CAF to host international matches,” he said.

“CAF have reminded us in previous correspondence that we need to speed up renovations at the National Sports Stadium and ensure that the stadium is brought to required standards.”

Gwesela indicated the areas that’s needing improvement at the National Sports Stadium.

“The issue of individual seats, venue operations centre and electronic access, Caf have also encouraged us to improve the pitch itself.

“I also would like to add that, we have been warned by Caf that should we fail to attend to the outstanding issues at the National Sports Stadium in due course, that temporary homologation we have is going to be taken aware and we will face the grim possibility of playing our international matches outside Zimbabwe,” he added.

Zimbabwe, who are in Group G, will begin their World Cup Qualifiers at home against South Africa between the 5th and 8th of June before travelling to Ethiopia a few days later.