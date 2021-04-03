The battle for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will begin with the eargerly-awaited showdown between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The two neighbours are in Group G, which also has the Black Stars of Ghana and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe will host Bafana Bafana between the 5th and 8th of June before travelling to Ethiopia a week later, as the battle for a place at the global showcase in 2022 begins.

Here are the dates in full;

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 5 – 8 June

Ethiopia vs Zimbabwe 11 – 14 June

Ghana vs Zimbabwe 1 – 4 September

Zimbabwe vs Ghana 5 – 7 September

South Africa vs Zimbabwe 6 – 9 October

Zimbabwe vs Ethiopia 10 – 12 October