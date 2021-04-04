Zdravko Logarusic has heaped praise on youngster Obert Chimedza after he trained with the Warriors last month.

The 16-year old, who is in the books of English side MK Dons’ academy, was invited to the senior national squad for assessment during the international break but was not used in the Afcon qualifying matches against Botswana and Zambia.

Speaking to Southern Times newspaper, Logarusic described Obert as a marvel.

He said, “This one is out of this world. His talent is incredibly outrageous. It’s been nice having him train with the big boys but with his frame and talent, it’s difficult to tell whether he is that young. Chimedza is definitely a world class star.”

Chimedza moved to England a few years ago after spending some time with Harare-based academy Aces Youth Academy.