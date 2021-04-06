The Premier Soccer League has proposed four venues to host the 2021 Castle Lager Premiership to mark the return of domestic football in the country.

The league was put on hold since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams recently started preparations for the new season but the campaign will be a cluster competition composed of four groups.

It will be played over a period of six-eight weeks starting in May.

Top teams from the groups will proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.

The proposed venues are National Sports Stadium in Harare, Barbourfields Stadium (Bulawayo), Sakubva Stadium (Mutare) and Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium.

Baobab Stadium in Ngezi and Harare’s Morris Depot will be used as alternative venues.

Here are the groups.

Group 1 (Harare) – Six (6) Teams

● Caps United FC

● Dynamos FC

● Harare City FC

● Herentals FC

● Yadah FC

● ZPC Kariba FC

Group 2 (Bulawayo) – Four (4) Teams

● Bulawayo Chiefs FC

● Bulawayo City FC

● Chicken Inn FC

● Highlanders FC

Group 3 (Mutare) – Four (4) Teams

● Black Rhinos FC

● Cranborne Bullets FC

● Manica Diamonds FC

● Tenax FC

Group 4 (Zvishavane) – Four (4) Teams

● FC Platinum

● Ngezi Platinum Stars FC

● Triangle United FC

● Whawha FC