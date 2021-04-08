Tinotenda Kadewere has been nomitted for the Prix Marc-Vivien Foe 2021.

The award, which is in honour of the late Cameroonian midfielder Marc-Vivien Foé, recognises outstanding African players in the French Ligue 1.

It was first presented in 2009 and Kadewere has become the first Zimbabwean to get a nomination.

The Lyon striker has scored ten goals plus three assists in his debut campaign in the French top-flight.

Kadewere’s teammate, Karl Toko-Ekambi, has also been nominated while fellow Southern African Reinildo Mandava, who plays for Lille and Mozambique national side, is on the list.

The three top players will be announced at the end of the month.

Here is the list of the 11 nominees in alphabetical order:

• Nayef Aguerd (Stade Rennais / Morocco)

• Farid Boulaya (FC Metz / Algeria)

• Andy Delort (Montpellier Hérault Sport Club / Algeria)

• Boulaye Dia (Stade de Reims / Senegal)

• Seko Fofana (Racing Club de Lens / Ivory Coast)

• Idrissa Gueye (PSG / Senegal)

• Tino Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais / Zimbabwe)

• Alexandre Oukidja (FC Metz / Algeria)

• Reinildo Mandava (Lille OSC / Mozambique)

• Karl Toko-Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais / Cameroon)