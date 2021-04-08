National Sports Stadium in Harare will host this year’s Independence Cup final between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The match, which will mark the return of domestic football in the country after the coronavirus pandemic, is part of the events to celebrate Zimbabwe’s 41st Independence Day on 18 April.

The game will be played under strict Covid-19 protocol.

The last meeting between the two sides in the tournament came 2019 with Highlanders winning the final 2-0.

Meanwhile, the 2021 league season will commence in the coming weeks with May 16 provisionally set as the start of the campaign.

The last game featuring two local clubs playing against each was a violence-marred Castle Challenge Cup between Bosso and FC Platinum in 2019 which Kugona Kunenge Kudada won, thanks to a Silas Songani brace.