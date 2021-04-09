Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has demanded Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro to be ready for the Champions League encounter against Horoya this weekend.

The duo returned to action this week after spending some time on the sidelines due to injuries.

Billiat, who was out for three months after cracking a leg bome in early January, played for twenty-four minutes on his return in the 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Chiefs’ trip to Conakry, Guinea for for the last match of the group stages, Hunt welcomed the pair back in to the team.

He told Sowetan Live: “It is good to have Castro and Billiat back.

“We played last week and in the derby [against Orlando Pirates] where we couldn’t make any changes. But now we have something and at least we can make changes in that position.

“They (Billiat and Castro) had 20 odd minutes on the field‚ so they have to be ready for Saturday.”

The Champions League encounter will be played on Saturday at 9 pm CAT with Chiefs needing at least a scoring draw to qualify to the knockout stages.