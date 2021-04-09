Warriors striker Prince Dube scored a brace as Azam edged Mtibwa Sugar 2-0 in the Tanzanian Premier League on Friday.

The 24-year-old former Bosso gunslinger’s 8th minute spot kick and late strike were all Azam needed to collect maximum points.

With the double, Mgadafi, as Dube is affectionately-known locally, moves to the top of the top goalscorers’ chart in the Tanzanian top-flight with 10 goals.

He recently recovered from the hamstring injury which kept him out for months, as well as Zimbabwe’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.