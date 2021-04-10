Tinotenda Kadewere is set for a prolonged period on the side due to injury.

The Lyon striker suffered a knock on the thigh during training on Tuesday and missed the team’s French Cup Round of 16 victory against Red Star three days ago.

He is still out and will be unavailable for the Ligue 1 encounter against Angers on Sunday night.

Kadewere is on the injury list along with Houssem Aouar and Djamel Benlamri. The Zimbabwean’s date of return has not been informed.