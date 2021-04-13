Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been named among the best performers in the CAF Champions League Matchday 6.

The Zimbabwean was included in the Team of the Week released after the final round of the ground stage played over the weekend. He scored a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Horoya in Guinea which earned his Amakhosi side a qualification to the quarter finals of the tournament.

Billiat is the only Chiefs player in the Team of the Week which is dominated by players from North African clubs.

The recognition, meanwhile, follows after he played a different role in the game, switching to the number 9 position from the wide areas.