Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s son, Noah, has been embroiled in the row between the Manchester United manager and Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer and Mourinho have been engaged in a verbal fight since the weekend’s meeting in the EPL in which the Red Devils won 3-1.

The United boss was unhappy with how Spurs’ Son Heung-min went down holding his face after being fended off by Scott McTominay in the build-up to an Edinson Cavani goal which was ruled out after a VAR intervention.

The Norwegian said in his post-match: “If that was my son and he stays down, and he needs his mates to help him up, he doesn’t get food because that’s embarrassing.”

Mourinho then hit back, saying Son’s father is a ‘better person’ than his managerial rival.

The Portuguese replied: “I just want to say that Sonny (Son) is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole. I am a father. I think as a father you have always to feed your kids. Doesn’t matter what they do. If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal.”

Noah Solskjaer, who started his professional career in Norway with Kristiansund last year, has now jumped to the defence of his father, criticising the Spurs coach and Son in a Norwegian newspaper Tidens Krav.

“Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too,” said the 20-year-old. “I always get food, I can assure everyone about that.”

Pressed on his reaction to Mourinho’s defence of Son, Noah added: “I have never been lying down the way Son did.

“Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost.”