Tinotenda Kadewere has started training with the team after recovering from a thigh muscle problem.

The Lyon striker suffered the injury during training earlier in the month and missed the team’s French Cup Round of 16 victories against Red Star last week.

He also sat out in the 3-0 Ligue 1 victory against Angers last Sunday.

Kadewere has now recovered, and he featured in yesterday’s training.

This makes him available for selection in the game against Nantes on Sunday. However, it will be up to the coach to throw him into the first team.

Kick-off is at 9 pm CAT.