Rahman Gumbo has returned to the Botswana Premier League following his appointment as the head coach of Sua Flamingos.

The Zimbabwean, who was previously in the books of former ZPSL side TelOne, is replacing David Bright who died in January.

The team gained promotion into the top-flight last season.

In a statement released on Friday, Flamingos said: “Sua Flamingos FC wishes to announce the appointment of Rahman Gumbo to the position of head coach on a two-year contract.

“On behalf of all stakeholders, we welcome and wish him a pleasant stay.

Gumbo has coached a couple of teams in the Botswana Premier League including Township Rollers, Gaborone United and Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean gaffer has no immediate assignment to fulfill at his new club since the football league in Botswana is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.