Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped a hint as to where he might end up coaching after his tenure as national team coach ends.

The outspoken Croat inked a two year deal to become the Warriors coach in January 2020.

He has so far helped Zimbabwe to cross the line for AFCON 2021 qualification but has not ruled out a possible return to Ghanaian Premier League side Asante Kotoko, a club he managed for just four months in 2017 before being sacked.

“Maybe in the future when I am free and if the position is open, why not?,” Loga said on Ghanian radio Ashh FM, when asked if he considers returning to the club as some point in the future.

“Asante Kotoko is a big name and if the situation is right, then sure. I was expecting to be Kotoko coach in 2011, 2012 or even 2013 because of the results I produced in Ghana [with King Faisal and Ashanti Gold] but nothing came and then from nowhere in 2017, the opportunity opened up for me to coach the club.”

“This means in our job, we always have our suitcases packed, ready to go because you never know when an opportunity will open up,” he added.