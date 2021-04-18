Follow Soccer24′s live coverage of the 2021 Independence Cup final between Highlanders and Dynamos.

Latest:

45+2′ Highlanders breaks away on counter, Mvula gets off his line to clear but Lunga beats him to the ball and his cross is poor to result in goalkick.

45+1′ Ariel Sibanda gives away the ball inside his box and Eonde picks it up, but the keeper recovers quickly before he releases a shot.

45′ Two minutes added.

44′ Corner-kick to Highlanders, poorly taken and Dynamos clear.

40′ Highlanders managing well their build-ups but are finish them as Dynamos maintain high back-line.

35′ Makarutse beats his maker and runs into the box but Jaure shields himoff the ball and there is big shout for a penalty. Referee turns it away for a goalkick.

32′ Keith Mavunga with a great turn inside the box but his shot on target is parried away for corner-kick which is cleared.

30′ Freekick to Highlanders , delivered into the box, no takers.

26′ Makanda beats his marker but is let down by his last touch, blasting over from the edge of the box.

23′ Highlanders get a freekick in a dangerous position but the delivery is poor, Dynamos clear.

20′ Nyahwa threads through a dangerous ball, looking for Nadolo but Sibanda comes out quickly to collect the ball.

15′ Highlanders comeback knocking again with Makaruse’s cross and Lunga is at the end of it but he loses his footing and Dynamos clears the danger.

11′ Highlanders breaks away with Keith Mavhunga but the youngster’s long rang shot at goal is punched away by Mvula.

9′ Highlanders looking for an early responce but are being restricted at bay.

5′ Goal!!!! Mavhunga with a long range shot, Sibanda fails to parry it away and the ball goes past him.

4′ Both teams playing some gradual build-ups but are yet to make meaningful attacks.

2′ Makanda (Dynamos) fouls Makanda.

1′ Dynamos gets the ball underway.

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, C. Ncube, M. Ndlovu, P. Muduwa, A. Mbeba, N. Masuku, W. Mhango, D. Mhindiriri, R. Lunga, G. Makaruse, K. Mavunga.

Dynamos XI: T. Mvula, G. Murwira, E. Jalai, P. Jaure, F. Makarati, T. Mavhunga, S. Nyahwa, K. Nadolo, T. Chidhobha, T. Makanda, A. Eonde.