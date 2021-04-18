Highlanders and Dynamos will clash in the Independence Cup this afternoon with both teams sharing a total of US$ 35,000.

According to the Chronicle, the winners of the fixture will pocket US$20 000 while the runners-up have US$15 000 in store for them.

The match is part of the 41st Independence Day celebrations and will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Coronavirus protocols will be observed with no fans allowed into the ground.

Meanwhile, both teams will be allowed to make at least five substitutions each during the encounter.

Highlanders Squad: Ariel Sibanda, Reward Muza, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Andrew Mbeba, Ray Lunga, Chrispen Ncube, Mbongeni Ndlovu ,Winston Mhango,Devine Mhindirira, Joel Ngodzo, Adrian Silla, Andrew Tandi, Pritchard Mpelele, Bukhosi Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Lynnoth Chikuhwa, Keith Mavhunga.

Dynamos Squad: Selemani Jarrison, Ali Maliselo, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringayi, Godknows Murwira, Partson Jaure, Tiamon Mvula, Tanaka Chidhobha, Barnabas Mushunje, Sylvester Appiah, King Nadolo, Albert Eonde, Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali, Shadreck Nyahwa, George Chitsumba