Jose Mourinho has been sacked from his post as the head coach of Tottenham.

The 58-year old replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 but has now been dismissed after a poor domestic campaign and failure in the Europa League.

The bombshell axing comes less than a week before Tottenham are set to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

More to follow.