Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly preparing to withdraw from the newly formed European Super League.

The Blues and the Citizens are among the twelve teams that signed for the league over the weekend.

But after protests from their fans and worldwide condemnation, including politicians, the EPL sides are now considering pulling out.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are said to be weighing up opinion of their fans before proceeding with a formal communication to the EPL.

The developments, meanwhile, follow after a Spanish court banned FIFA and UEFA from blocking the ESL.

But the withdrawal of teams will come as a blow to the newly formed league.

Other involved clubs include Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from the EPL, Real Madrid from Spain and Italian trio Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.