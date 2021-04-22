The Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) has been hit with a fine over some irregularities at the National Sports Stadium during their Afcon Qualifier against Zambia in March.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the FA has been fined US$ 2 000 “for lack of technical facilities at the venue”.

The statement by ZIFA reads: “The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) advises all football stakeholders that

the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has fined the association US$ 2 000

for lack of technical facilities at the National Sports Stadium.

“In their letter of sanction, CAF noted that there are no fixed individual spectator

seats in all sectors of the stadium and general uncleanliness. CAF stadium

requirements stipulate that seats for spectators must be individual, fixed (e.g. to the floor), separated from one another, shaped, numbered, made of an

unbreakable and non-flammable material, and have a backrest of a minimum

height of thirty (30) cm when measured from the seat.

“We have notified the Sports and Recreation Commission as the stadium authority,

and encouraged them to expedite renovations at the stadium so that the we avoid future sanctions or the grim possibility of playing home matches abroad.

“The Warriors have played two matches under the provisional homologation

window granted by CAF in 2020.

“The Warriors are scheduled to play a World Cup qualifier against South Africa

between 5 and 8 June 2021.”