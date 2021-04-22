Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s return in the next transfer window.

The Portuguese striker left Los Blancos in 2018 to join Juventus but there have been reports suggesting the Spanish giants want to re-sign him at the end of this season.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane also hinted at the transfer when he admitted last month that a comeback is “possible” for Ronaldo.

But according to Parez, the club will not sign back the 36-year old.

“Cristiano’s return? No. He has a contract with Juventus. But it doesn’t make sense for him to come back. I love him a lot, he has given us a lot,” the president said on Tuesday.

Ronaldo enjoyed a hugely successful nine years at the Bernabeu before leaving in 2018 for €100 million.

Perez also talked about the future of Real captain, Sergio Ramos.

The centre-back is out of the contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal.

The Madrid boss admitted negotiations are proving difficult, saying: “I also love him very much, but we are in a very bad situation. We have to be realistic.

“I did not say that Ramos is not going to continue. We are thinking about finishing this season, then we will see what happens.

“A lot of things can happen. First we are going to finish this season. We are talking to many players and many are voluntarily lowering their salary.

“Some have already lowered it, specifically the two who have left, Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard. Last year Ramos accepted. This year he is in a different situation.”