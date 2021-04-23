The South African Football Association (SAFA), has postponed the announcement of the Bafana Bafana coach, which was scheduled for tomorrow.

SAFA had previously-announced that the coach, who is replacing the sacked Molefi Ntseki, would be announced on Saturday (tomorrow).

The association has however announced changes in the development.

“The Bafana Bafana coach announcement scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global Covid-19 travel issues.

We will reschedule the announcement to next week and further updates will be provided here.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused” said SAFA in a statement.