Zamora CF coach David Movilla has explained why he used goalkeeper Martin Mapisa as an outfield player in the 3-2 win over Cultural Leonesa on Sunday.

The 22-year old Zimbabwean was introduced in the 87th minute as a central striker.

This was not the first time he had played as a forward after he shifted positions in some pre-season friendly games.

Speaking to the club’s media, Movilla said lack of squad depth due injuries forced him to improvised and shifted the keeper to a new position as he wanted to preserve the lead in the game.

The coach said: “Things have to be argued based on the need and that everything is done to manage the resources that I have.

“In the team, we have many casualties, and we know about Mapisa’s capabilities.

“Already in a friendly against Cáceres, he played a few minutes, in some training we have put him there, he is a player with many abilities and with the capacity to have a tour there.

“We lacked legs to keep pushing up, Mapisa has them and he did well in the air.

“What we always do here is put individual resources at the service of the team and, once again, Mapisa, like the others, have put everything they have at the service of the team.

“All I do is enjoy what they do, because regardless of the result, I really enjoy what this team transmits, which goes far beyond winning or losing.”

Zamora, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the Spanish Segundo B play-offs standings.

They will face Burgos in their next match on Sunday.