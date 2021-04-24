Last Jesi is hoping to recover about US $200,000 from Sudanese giants Al Hilal after his two-year contract was prematurely terminated without his consensus the player’s agent George Deda has revealed.

The striker moved to North Africa in September last year after signing from Manica Diamonds but his stay there was cut short this week following the termination of his deal. He was released along with Jamaican Alvas Powell (26), Ibrahima N’Diaye (26) of Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo player, Vinny Bongonga (25).

Speaking to the Herald, Deda said there wasn’t any discussions to end the contract and is yet to receive an official communication on the developments.

“I can confirm there hasn’t been any sort of discussion, so Jesi is still a Hilal player, if you ask me,” the agent said.

“But, if they no longer want his services, we are prepared to sit down with them and hear their side.

“After all, this guy has been on a two-year contract that is worth US$100 000 per year.

“So, if they want to terminate it, common sense says they should be prepared to pay it off with US$200 000.

“Al Hilal are a big club, with experienced administrators and, if there is a decision of that magnitude, they know the rules and regulations on how to handle the communication.”

Jesi featured for Al Hilal in five Champions League matches and was named man-of-the-match in two games

