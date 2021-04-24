Former Warriors number one Energy ‘Gokwe’ Murambadaro believes former national team captain Peter Ndlovu will remain the best ever player produced in Zimbabwe.

The former CAPS United and AmaZulu shot-stopper was part of the historic Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa-led Warriors class of 2004, which stepped on Tunisian soil for the country’s maiden AFCON appearance.

Ndlovu captained that team and Murambadaro says it was a privilege being in the same team with ‘The Flying Elephant.’

“Peter will remain the best player to ever come out of Zimbabwe for me,” opined the big former goalkeeper in an interview with Soccer24.

“What a professional! Humble, very loyal and patriotic – a true hero in my world. The best player I played with,” added Murambadoro.