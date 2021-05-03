The Warriors technical team is not considering roping US-born defender Eddie Munjoma in the national team anytime soon.

Munjoma, whose parents are from Zimbabwe, plays for FC Dallas in the American Major League Soccer. He made his league debut a week ago before earning his first start in the top-flight on Saturday.

Speaking to The Standard, Warriors team-manager Wellington Mpandare said it might take time to include the 22-year old player in national team selection.

“We have not considered him yet because he is quite a new name to us,” Mpandare explained.

“The coach is looking at him, and it might take a bit of time before a decision can be made, but he might be considered in future.”

Munjoma is yet to represent his birth country at any level.

Meanwhile, the preliminary squad for World Cup Qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next month will be announced in the coming weeks.

The are no major changes in the selection except for a few new faces like Brendan Golloway, who is a former England youth international.

The Luton Town defender has been included in the squad after he recently secured his Zimbabwean passport.