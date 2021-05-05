Jose Mourinho signed a three-year contract with Serie A side AS Roma on Tuesday but the coach accepted a accepted a pay cut.

Mourinho will start his reign at the club next season to mark his return to Italy eleven years after his departure at Inter where won a treble in the 2009-10 season. He will replace Paulo Fonseca who is leaving at the end of this campaign.

According to The Sun newspaper, Tottenham will pay part of José Mourinho’s salary in his first season at Roma.

The North Londoners agreed to pay him the shortfall in salary if he took another post on lower wages before the end of his contract next summer.

This means he will receive £5m from Roma and, for next season only, £10m from Spurs to match his previous £15m salary.

Meanwhile, Mourinho said he was convinced to join the club due to the passion of its fans.

He said: “The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.”