Lyon players have joined Tinotenda Kadewere in promoting Zimbabwe as the best tourist destination.

Kadewere, who is an ambassador of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, engaged his team-mates Marcelo, Teko Ekambi and Memphis Depay to encourage people around the world to visit the country.

Kadewere was appointed the tourism ambassador in January following his meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House in late December after making headlines in the Ligue 1 with his performances.

The striker moved into the French top-flight last year and has so far scored 10 league goals from 23 appearances this season scored 10 league goals from 23 appearances.