ZIFA will pay US$20,000 to have the Warriors play in the 2021 COSAFA Cup after the regional body introduced participation fees this year.

The move to pay the fees was approved by all member associations at the COSAFA General Assembly that was held in Johannesburg in January. The money will be used in organising the competition since it is not covered by development funds from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The participating teams in the inaugural Women’s Champions League will also be obliged to pay a fee of US$10,000. Zimbabwe is represented by Black Rhinos Queens in this tournament.

In a statement, COSAFA said: “A Participation Fee amount of US$20,000 will be required for member associations to compete in the 2021 COSAFA Cup. A fee of US$10,000 will be levied for the inaugural Women’s Champions League and Futsal competitions.”

Meanwhile, this year’s COSAFA Cup tournament will be played from 2-17 July in South Africa while the date for the Women’s Champions League hasn’t been revealed yet.

The women’s club competition will serve as a qualifier for the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League that is scheduled to take place later this year.