UEFA is considering options to change the venue for the Champions League final after UK added Turkey to travel red list.

The final, between Chelsea and Manchester City, is set to happen in Istanbul on May 29.

The red list requires any returnee to quarantine at a Government-approved hotel for 10 days.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told reporters on Friday that fans should not travel and confirmed the Football Association has approached UEFA over whether the match could be moved to England.

Shapps said: “I’m afraid we are having to put Turkey on the red list. This will have a number of ramifications. First of all, it does mean with regards to the Champions League, fans should not travel to Turkey.

“The FA are in discussions with UEFA on this. We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA.

“Of course the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we are well placed to do it.

“We are very open to it but it is in the end a decision for UEFA to make, but given there are two English clubs in that final. We look forward to what they have to say.”