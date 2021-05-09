Tottenham have reportedly issued a stern warning to their former coach Jose Mourinho who is said to be plotting a raid at the club.

Mourinho, who was recently appointed new AS Roma coach, has been linked with several Spurs players including Eric Dier and Emile-Pierre Hojbjerg.

Reports in Italy suggest the gaffer has already told the Roma hierarchy to prepare bids for the duo ahead of the start of his tenure on July 1.

But, according to the Sun, Tottenham have told the gaffer to forget about trying to sign their players.

An unnamed source at Spurs confirmed the development to the newspaper: “There is no way we would sell either of these players.

“Of course, the new manager (at Spurs) would have the final say.

“But you cannot see who whoever comes in wanting to let them go either.

“Both are incredibly important members of the team and you cannot see that changing.”

Dier, 27, joined the North Londoners from Sporting Lisbon for a bargain £4million in 2014.

He has made more than 270 appearances and still has three years remaining on his current deal.

Hojbjerg, 25, has started every Premier League game this season since joining in a £15m switch last summer.