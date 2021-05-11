Former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri has been linked with a surprise return to the English Premier League after he reportedly became a target of two top clubs.

Reports in Italy suggest that North London sides – Arsenal and Tottenham – have approached the gaffer as they seek to appoint a new coach to take over the reins ahead of next season.

According to Football Italia website, Spurs begun negotiations with the former Juventus boss, just after the announcement of Mourinho’s sacking in April.

The Gunners, on the other end, have also started the talks with Sarri as they prepare for life after Mikel Arteta, who is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Italian journalist Carlo Laudisa has echoed similar sentiments and further stated that the 62-year-old is eager to get back in the dugout next season.

Sarri has been out of work since being given the boot by Juventus last August

During an appearance on Radio Punto Nuovo, as cited by The Sun, Laudisa said: “Sarri could go to England.

“The Tottenham solution being the most plausible, but the Arsenal bench could also become free, as [Mikel] Arteta has missed all the Gunners’ season goals.”

Sarri enjoyed success during his one-season stint at Chelsea, guiding the Blues to Europa League glory with a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku in 2018.

He returned to Italy and joined Juventus where he was sacked last year in August despite guiding the Old Lady to their 36th Serie A title.