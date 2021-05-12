Norman Mapeza says there are no major changes in his FC Platinum squad ahead of the new season.

The Platinum Boys had been linked with re-signing Last Jesi who returned to the country after a short stint with Al Hilal in Sudan.

Speaking to H-Metro, Mapeza said there haven’t been any discussions with the player.

“We have not discussed with Last Jesi. There are no major changes in the squad that we had in the CAF Interclub competition except juniors that we are still assessing,” said the coach.

On their participation in the CAF Champions League next season, Mapeza said the club is waiting for communication from Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

He added: “It is not automatic that we will represent the country in the CAF Interclub competition because there was no league in 2020. ZIFA will decide who represents the country in the two competitions (Champions League and Confederation Cup).

“If the league is running whichever team represents the country will be better prepared because players will have match fitness.”