The 2021 domestic football campaign will kick-off on May 22 after the Chibuku Super Cup draw was conducted on Thursday.

The format and dates of this year’s edition have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will act as a curtain raiser to the 2021 regular season.

This will mark the return of the local game after it was put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Eighteen teams have been placed in four groups with the pool winners and runners-up advancing to the quarterfinals.

Four venues – National Sports Stadium in Harare, Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium, Mandava in Zvishavane and Sakubva in Mutare – will host the games.

The competition is worth $US 355,000 which is sponsored by Delta Beverages.

First Round Draw:

Group 1

Teams:Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals, Harare City, ZPC Kariba and Yadah FC.

Venue: National Sports Stadium, Harare.

Group 2

Teams: Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Cheifs, Bulawayo City.

Venue; Barbourfields, Bulawayo.

Group 3

Teams: Manica Diamond, Tenax, Black Rhinos, Cranbourne Bullets.

Venue: Sakubva, Mutare.

Group 4

Teams: FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, Triangle, Whawha.

Venue: Mandava, Zvishavane.

Quarter Finals Draw:

Winner Group 1 vs Runner-up Group 3

Winner Group 3 vs Runner-up Group 1

Winner Group 2 vs Runner-up Group 4

Winner Group 4 vs Runner-up Group 2

The semifinal draw will be done after the conclusion of the quarterfinals stage.