The Premier Soccer League has announced the fixtures for the opening round of the Chibuku Super Cup scheduled for this weekend.

The tournament is serving as the curtain raiser to the regular season which will start in July. This will mark the return of the local game after it was put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Eighteen teams have been placed in four groups with the pool winners and runners-up advancing to the quarterfinals.

Four venues – National Sports Stadium in Harare, Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium, Mandava in Zvishavane and Sakubva in Mutare – will host the games.

ZTN will stream the games live on their Social Media platforms and YouTube channel which will be available to anyone, even outside Zimbabwe.

Soccer24 will bring live updates of all the games.

Here are the fixtures, dates and kick-off times of the first round of the group stage:

SATURDAY 22ND MAY 2021

Bulawayo City FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am)

Whawha FC vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1 pm)

Caps United FC vs Yadah FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium 3 pm)

Tenax CS FC vs Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium 3 pm)

SUNDAY 23RD MAY 2021

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Triangle United FC (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 11 am)

Harare City FC vs ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 11 am)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm)

Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 3 pm)

Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm)