Joachim Löw has named his 26-man Germany squad for this summer’s rescheduled UEFA European Championships (EURO 2020).

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels have been recalled to the squad. The pair hadn’t played for the national team since 2018.

Also making it into the selection is Emre Can, Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sane.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Germany are in Group F alongside world champions France, Euro holders Portugal and play-off winners Hungary.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Bernd Leno, Kevin Trapp.

Defenders: Robin Koch, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Günter, Mats Hummels, Robin Gosens, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Süle.

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, Thomas Müller, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Emre Can, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gündogan, Leroy Sane.

Forwards: Kevin Volland, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry.