CAPS United have launched a new website as they seek to provide information and news updates about the club.

The Harare giants announced the development during a media briefing on Thursday. The new site’s address is www.capsunitedfc.com, and it is already running.

The project follows after the club struck a five-year deal with local company Advanced Innovation who are now their official cyber security and software development partner.

CAPS’ Head of Media and Communications Raymond Gonte said they are looking at reaching out to everyone on their new site.

“We hoping this new site will attract more traffic than the old one (www.capsutd.com), which will come down in the next few days or weeks.

“We are using the dot com domain which we believe is the best in the world.”

The new site will contain statistical data which will be provided by AI Stats. It also have a dedicated interactive platform for the club fans.