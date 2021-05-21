CAPS United have announced their final squad for the 2021 football season.

The Green Machine will begin their campaign against Yadah in the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 1 encounter on Saturday.

The match is scheduled for the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 3 pm.

Here is the squad list:

Goalkeepers: T. Mateyaunga, S. Chinani, T. Mutindi.

Defenders: M. Diro-Nyenye, T. Jaravani, M. Kunyarimwa, J. Marufu, C. Mavhurume, B. Mpofu, T. Tafa, V. Musarurwa, K. Nyamapfeka.

Midfielders: P. Bamusi, R. Chitiyo, R. Hachiro, E. Karembo, L. Mavunga, I. Nyoni, T. Tumba, I. Wadi, B. Sarupinda, T. Macheka, E. Madzinga, R. Kanonge, T. Makurumidze.

Strikers: T. Balakasi, J. Tulani, A. Tavarwisa, G. Gwara.

Coach: D. Dodo.