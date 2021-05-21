CAPS United have announced their final squad for the 2021 football season.

The Green Machine will begin their campaign against Yadah in the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 1 encounter on Saturday.

The match is scheduled for the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 3 pm.

Here is the squad list:

Goalkeepers: T. Mateyaunga, S. Chinani, T. Mutindi.

Defenders: M. Diro-Nyenye, T. Jaravani, M. Kunyarimwa, J. Marufu, C. Mavhurume, B. Mpofu, T. Tafa, V. Musarurwa, K. Nyamapfeka.

Midfielders: P. Bamusi, R. Chitiyo, R. Hachiro, E. Karembo, L. Mavunga, I. Nyoni, T. Tumba, I. Wadi, B. Sarupinda, T. Macheka, E. Madzinga, R. Kanonge, T. Makurumidze.

Strikers: T. Balakasi, J. Tulani, A. Tavarwisa, G. Gwara.

Coach: D. Dodo.

Related posts:

  1. ZIFA appeal for support in Interclub competitions
  2. Chitiyo targets league title and CAF Champions League crown
  3. Lloyd Chitembwe delighted with win over Chicken Inn
  4. Dynamos and FC Platinum win as CAPS draw with ZPC Kariba