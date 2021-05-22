The list of broadcasters for the Chibuku Super Cup is now complete with Acacia Media’s Nation TV and AMH’s Heart and Soul TV clinching the rights to stream the games in Group 2 and Group 3 respectively.

Group 2 is scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo and will feature the matches between Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City vs Chicken Inn.

Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium will host Group 3 ties between Tenax CS vs Black Rhinos and Manica Diamonds vs Cranborne Bullets.

ZTN will stream the games that will be played in Harare, starting with today’s 3 pm fixture between CAPS United and Yadah at the National Sports Stadium then a double header on Sunday – Harare City vs ZPC Kariba at 11 am, and then Herentals’ clash with Dynamos at 3 pm.

State broadcaster ZBCTV will cover Group 4 matches at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane which involve the fixtures between Whawha vs FC Platinum at 1 pm and the Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Triangle United game on Sunday at 11 am.

Here are the broadcast details for the games (with links for live streams).

Group 1 (Harare)

Zimpapers TV Network

https://www.facebook.com/ZTNnews/

Group 2 (Bulawayo)

Nationtv NationTv

https://www.facebook.com/nationtv.nationtv

Group 3 (Mutare)

Heart and Soul ZIM

https://www.facebook.com/HStvradio

Group 4 (Zvishavane)

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation

ZBC TV