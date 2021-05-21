Highlanders have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the start of the 2021 season as nine players could miss this weekend’s Chibuku Super Cup, Group 2 encounter against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso, who are the defending champions of the competition, failed to register their six new signings from foreign leagues due transfer regulations.

The new arrivals – Joel Ngodzo, Winston Mhango, Keith Mavhunga, Lenox Chikuwa, Peter Muduhwa and Rodi Sibanda – were omitted because they couldn’t be able to obtain their international transfer certificates.

The documents will only be available when the next transfer window opens on July 1.

And to compound the woes ahead of the Sunday’s clash, coach Mandla Mpofu revealed that right-back Crispen Ncube, and midfielders Nqobizitha Masuku and Devine Mhindirira have suffered injuries and will have to undergo a late fitness test.

“As the cup holders, we are under pressure because we have to defend this title,” the couch told reporters on Thursday.

“Looking at the group that we are in, it means we are going to play six derby matches and it’s not going to be easy.

“With the limited resources and arsenal that we have we need to push hard. We have injuries in camp. Nqobizitha Masuku, Crispen Ncube and Devine Mhindiriri are slightly injured. However, I think they will recover in time for the Sunday game.”

The match will be played at the Barbourfields behind closed doors and kick-off is at 1 pm CAT.