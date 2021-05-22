Bulawayo City coach Philani Ncube has hit out at Premier Soccer League after he was forced to make last-minute changes to his team that lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn in the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 2 encounter played on Saturday.

Amakhosi fielded some players who had been initially omitted from the squad after the PSL informed them that a couple of their new signings were not eligible to feature in the game because of transfer clearance issues.

Speaking after the game, Ncube questioned the PSL’s regulations and revealed that he was informed about the news at midnight.

“Taking someone from home who was not even prepared to play is very difficult… there is nothing we could do.

“It’s something that I heard at 11 pm. We thought the players can play in the tournament as per the competition document which says: ‘A player is eligible to play even if he is from the PSL’.

“Now I’m confused if our players are registered (with the PSL) or not.

“The PSL secretariat said they are not supposed to play but these are local guys, they never played outside the country. There is something wrong.”

City fell to defeat through the goals from George Majika and Obriel Chirinda.