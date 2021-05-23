Mamelodi Sundowns have apologized for the manner in which some of the club’s fans treated Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of the CAF Champions League quarter-final between the two sides yesterday.

Mosimane masterminded a 3-1 (on aggregate) victory over his former paymasters but delivered an emotional post-match interview in his which he sensationally-claimed he was disrespected by a section of fans in South Africa, to the point that his mother was insulted.

The Masandawana hierarchy has since apologised and promised to get to the bottom of the issue.

“Mamelodi Sundowns observed behavior and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion, and other values that we uphold,” reads the statement.

We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances, disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles.

We therefore want to apologize to Al Ahly and those associated with the Club.

Mamelodi Sundowns will institute an investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to.

We remain dedicated to maintaining the good relations, mutual respect and mutual commitment that exists between the leaders of our two Clubs and all our stakeholders.”