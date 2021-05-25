The Chibuku Super Cup will enter match-day 2 this coming weekend with four games lined up on Saturday while the remaining five have been scheduled for the following day.
Early kick-offs will start at 11 am while the last match in the day will happen at 3 pm CAT.
State broadcaster ZBCTV will show the Group 4 games in Zvishavane while ZimPapers Television Network will cover the Group 1 in Harare.
Acacia Media’s Nation TV and AMH’s Heart and Soul TV will stream the games in Group 2 and Group 3 respectively.
Here are the fixtures:
SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021
Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1100hrs)
Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)
Yadah vs Dynamos (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs)
Triangle United vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1500hrs)
SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021
ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1100hrs)
Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1300hrs)
Tenax CS vs Manica Diamonds (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)
Caps United vs Harare City (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)
*Soccer24 will bring you live updates of all the games.