The Chibuku Super Cup will enter match-day 2 this coming weekend with four games lined up on Saturday while the remaining five have been scheduled for the following day.

Early kick-offs will start at 11 am while the last match in the day will happen at 3 pm CAT.

State broadcaster ZBCTV will show the Group 4 games in Zvishavane while ZimPapers Television Network will cover the Group 1 in Harare.

Acacia Media’s Nation TV and AMH’s Heart and Soul TV will stream the games in Group 2 and Group 3 respectively.

Here are the fixtures:

SATURDAY 29 MAY 2021

Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1100hrs)

Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)

Yadah vs Dynamos (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs)

Triangle United vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1500hrs)

SUNDAY 30 MAY 2021

ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1100hrs)

Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1300hrs)

Tenax CS vs Manica Diamonds (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 1300hrs)

Caps United vs Harare City (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)

*Soccer24 will bring you live updates of all the games.