Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu, through his Costa Sports Pro Agency, has struck a partnership deal with his former school, Seke 1 High in Chitungwiza, to set up an academy.

Nhamoinesu announced the development on his Facebook page, saying: “Partnership set with my former High School in the ghetto (Chitungwiza), Seke 1 High School and Costa Sports Pro.

“Linking education and football.”

The former Masvingo United man, who now plays in India, first revealed about the project in 2020 after attaining his Masters Diploma in Sports Management at the Johan Cruyff Institute.

He said the main objective of Costa Sports Pro is to help the youths back in Africa realise their dream of playing at the top level.

“I wrote a business plan which is between sports academies and sports agencies, so it’s something to help the youths back in Africa and Zimbabwe because they have talent, but only a few of them can play at a higher level.

“They need to be told about professionalism, the demands and what you have to do to achieve success because it’s not only about talent,” Nhamoinesu said in 2020.