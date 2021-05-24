Walter Musona is set for a return to the DStv Premiership, as his Sekhukhune United are on the verge on gaining promotion to the South African top-flight.

Sekhukhune, also home to the Zimbabwean duo of veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini and defender McClive Phiri, beat JDR Stars 3-1 but on the final day of the season but it was not enough for automatic promotion as they finished on 50 points‚ a point behind first-placed Royal.

The race for automatic promotion remains up in the air after the South African PSL announced shortly after the end of the final round of matches that it had been served with court papers with an arbitration award‚ which might affect the final GladAfrica Championship standings.

Sekhukhune were awarded three points by the league hierarchy, for their game against Polokwane City in January, which they lost 0-1 but argued that Rise and Shine had not fielded five under-23 players‚ as per NFD rules.

If that ruling stands, Sekhukune will be promoted to the DStv Premiership.