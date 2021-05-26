Antonio Conte will leave Inter after the two parties agreed to terminate the contract.

The gaffer will leave the club just three weeks after having won the team’s first Serie A title in 11 years. He was in charge for two years.

In statement, Inter said: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with the coach Antonio Conte.

“The whole Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work he has done, which culminated in winning the nineteenth Scudetto. Antonio Conte will remain forever in the history of our Club.”

According to reports, Conte had grown frustrated with the club’s lack of financial resources.

He was reportedly hoping to spend big this summer in a bid to ensure the club retain their grip on the Serie A, but the Nerazzurri are feeling the effects of the Covid pandemic and are being forced to cash in on a number of players.

