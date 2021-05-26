Roderick Mutuma has revealed that he still wants to play for the Warriors and is hoping to bounce back to the fold.

The DRC-based striker last featured for the national team in 2016 at the CAF Chan tournament.

Speaking to H-Metro, the 33-year old said he still harbours ambitions to play for the national team.

“I would love to play for the Warriors again. It is every player’s dream to serve his country. I was given a chance to play for the Warriors and I will bounce back again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mutuma has been out of action for almost a year due to an injury and recently started light training. He is expected to return to DRC in June with his contract with FC Lupopo ending in December.