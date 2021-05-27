Highlanders have started the new season without a principal sponsor, it has been revealed.

Bosso’s partnership with telecoms giant NetOne was terminated last year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic which saw the suspension of football in the country.

The club, however, still has the NetOne tag on the front of their shirts which they used in their season opener against Bulawayo Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants’ spokesperson, Ronald Moyo, revealed to the Herald: “Currently, we don’t have any main sponsors, if we get one, we will have to create space for them by removing the NetOne brand.

“At the moment, we lose nothing by wearing NetOne-branded kits. They are our former sponsors and our relationship is still good, so we lose nothing.”

Moyo said NetOne had already paid them everything for the year 2020 but didn’t get the mileage they deserved, because the league failed to take off.

He added: “When NetOne announced they were pulling out of the sponsorship deal, they had already paid us for the 2020 season.

“What they deserved, in return, was mileage but they couldn’t get it because the season didn’t take off, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, it is only fair that we are giving them the mileage now, although they have since ceased to be our main sponsors.”