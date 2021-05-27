Massimiliano Allegri is set to return to Juventus to replace Andrea Pirlo as the head coach.

Juve have decided to sack Pirlo after he struggled with the team as he only secured a Champions League spot on the final day of the season

Allegri, who was replaced by Maurizio Sarri at the Turin club in 2019, will sign the contract in the next twenty-four hours, according to reports in Italy. The gaffer had proritised joining Real Madrid but decided to accept the Juve offer because the Spanish side was taking long to finalise the agreement.

The 53-year old initially joined Juventus in 2014 and led the club to five straight league championships. He also reached two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Allegri has been without a club since his departure in 2019 and wil now aimto deliver the Serie A title back to Turin, as well as continuing the quest to end a 25-year wait for Champions League glory.