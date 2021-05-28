Juventus have officially announced Massimiliano Allegri’s return to the club to replace Andrea Pirlo as the head coach.

Allegri, who has been without a club for the past two years, was replaced by Maurizio Sarri at the Turin club in 2019.

In a statement, the Serie A giants said: “Massimiliano Allegri is the Juventus manager once more.

“Allegri finds a bench that he knows very well, a club that he loves and that loves him back, as today a new journey begins together, towards new goals.

“What he achieved in his first adventure at Juventus are engraved in the club’s history…”

The 53-year old initially joined Juventus in 2014 and led the club to five straight league championships. He also reached two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Allegri will now aim to deliver the Serie A title back to Turin, as well as continuing the quest to end a 25-year wait for Champions League glory.