Dynamos have received a boost after six more players were registered with the PSL which makes them eligible to play in the next round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Glamour Boys squad had only twenty-one players on the first match-day of the competition last weekend.

The registered players include Shadreck Nyahwa who has been at the centre of a dispute with his former club Bulawayo Chiefs. Amakhosi Amahle are insisting the midfielder was still contracted to them when he moved to Harare and are demanding a transfer fee.

The same situation was also affecting Newman Sianchali after moving from rivals CAPS United and is also now registered.

Godknows Murwira, Geofrey Chitsumba, Luke Musikiri and Antonio Bill complete the list.

The only player in the squad still to be registered is Juan Mutudza.

Dynamos will face Yadah on Saturday in their second Group 1 game at the National Sports Stadium.